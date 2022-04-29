Video: Andhra Woman trashes man with a stick after he tries to harass her

Vijayawada: A young woman in Vijayawada beat up a man after he allegedly tried to harass her. A video of the incident went viral, as many praised the woman for her courage.

The woman, who reportedly works in the Gannavaram airport, was going home on her two-wheeler in the night when a man stopped her bike and tried to harass her. Not one to back down, the woman picked up a stick and began to thrash the man.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the man later. A video of the incident reached AP women’s commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, who lauded the woman’s response. “Hats off to a young woman working at Gannavaram Airport for her bravery in smashing a harassing assailant with a stick while crossing her bike on her way home at night.”