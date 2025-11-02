Video: Another Indian student caught shoplifting in United States

A month after two Telugu students were caught for shoplifting at a store in the United States, another Indian student, reportedly hailing from Gujarat, was arrested for the same.

A video of the student pleading with US police to let her go has surfaced on social media platforms. The student, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was caught red-handed while shoplifting several items from a Target store.

In the video, she claimed that she forgot to pay and begged the security officer to “give her a chance.” However, her pleas fell on deaf ears and she was instructed to sit on the floor.

Reactions to the incident

Netizens have reacted sharply to the video, expressing disappointment over the incident. “The accused has lost all self-respect, no dignity. Wish we had police officers like that in India. We badly need them , brutally honest, non-corruptible, full of integrity,” read one comment on YouTube.

pic.twitter.com/q6cIp9e0vj — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 2, 2025

“Stubborn woman. Tired of hearing Please, sir, please sir. I got headache. Hats of to officer dealing with this woman,” another commented.

“Stop giving visa for indians let them work in their own country,” said a third.

Latest shoplifting incident

This is the third incident of Indians being arrested on charges of shoplifting in the US.

Earlier, in September, another woman from Gujarat was arrested for shoplifting from a Target store. She was caught while exiting the store without paying the bill.

The woman claimed that she did not understand English. She was let off with a warning not to return to the store.

In May, another Indian woman was caught for the same offence at another Target store stealing items worth Rs 1.1 lakh. She spent seven hours at the store. When interrogated, she claimed that she forgot to pay the bill.