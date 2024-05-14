Video: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s lavish gifts for media

Mumbai: One of the India‘s most loved celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has now expressed their gratitude to the paparazzi for respecting the privacy of their children, Akaay and Vamika. Known for their strong stance on safeguarding their kids’ privacy, the couple sent gift hampers to the paparazzi as a token of appreciation.

Despite their high-profile status, Anushka and Virat have consistently urged the media and paparazzi to refrain from capturing images of their children. The paparazzi, in turn, have honored their request, demonstrating understanding and cooperation.

In a heartfelt gesture, Anushka and Virat sent gift hampers to the paparazzi, accompanied by a sweet note expressing their gratitude for respecting their family’s privacy always. Paparazzo accounts shared glimpses of the gifts on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma recently made her first public appearance after the birth of her son, Akaay Kohli. She was spotted cheering for Virat Kohli from the stands as he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Akaay Kohli was born on February 15, 2024 in London and Vamika on January 21, 2021.