Video: APSRTC driver dances to Devara song, Lokesh wants to meet him

The video of an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) driver dancing to the “Kili Kiliye” song from Junior NTR starrer Devara has gone viral.

Impressed by the dance skills, AP minister Nara Lokesh has said that he would meet the driver after returning from the United States of America. When a netizen pointed out that the driver was suspended over his dance moves, the minister said he would be immediately reinstated.

The dance video by a driver of the Tuni depot of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) went viral with even Lokesh saying “Superb dance brother keep it”. “I hope the bus passengers had as great a time watching the performance as I did, without any complaints!” Lokesh said on X on October 26.

However, a netizen tagging the minister said the driver was suspended after the video surfaced. In response to that, Lokesh said the “suspension” will be revoked and he will be taken back into work. “The suspension orders will be revoked, and he will be taken back to work immediately. I will meet him personally when I come back,” he said.