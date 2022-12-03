Video: Arab fan sells his mother’s jewellery to attend World Cup in Qatar

Doha: An Arab fan apologized to his mother live, after claiming that he sold her jewelry to attend the World Cup matches in Qatar.

The fan raised a large banner that read, “My dear mother, I’m sorry. When I come back, I will explain to you why I sold your jewelry. It’s the World Cup.”

Also Read Nora Fatehi draws flak for ‘disrespecting’ Indian flag at FIFA

In an interview with Al Kass channel, Arab fan said, “I thank the state of Qatar for hosting and the tournament, and the mother, God willing, is forgiving, and I will compensate her after my return to her.”

This is not the first case in the World Cup in Qatar in which fans send direct messages to their mothers.

A Moroccan fan wore a shirt bearing the image of his mother, who died seven days before the start of the World Cup Qatar 2022, calling for her mercy, and evoking her memory in the matches she was absent from.

Also Read FIFA WC: Morroco players wave Palestinian flag after defeating Canada

Mohamed Amin Ammari said in an interview with Al-Jazeera Mubasher that his mother was supposed to attend the World Cup Qatar matches with him, so he wanted her to be with him symbolically in the stadium, and that is why he printed her picture on the Moroccan national team shirt that he wears.

“طبع صورة والدته على قميصه”.. ما الذي أراد أن يقوله في مونديال #قطر2022#الجزيرة_مباشر pic.twitter.com/u4iSCtD08O — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) November 29, 2022

Many scenes similar to the situation of Arab fans spread, as a fan from Ecuador raised a banner to apologize to his wife for borrowing from the bank so that he could travel to Doha to attend the World Cup, while a Portuguese fan raised a banner in his country’s match against Ghana in which he said that he quit his job to see superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.