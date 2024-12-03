Video: Asaduddin Owaisi responds to Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on population

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has taken a critical stance against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks on population growth.

Bhagwat, during an event in Nagpur, highlighted the importance of maintaining a fertility rate above 2.1 to ensure the survival of societies, sparking widespread debate across political and social platforms.

Mohan Bhagwat on population, societal survival

Speaking at the ‘Kathale Kul Sammelan’ in Maharashtra, Bhagwat voiced concerns over India’s declining fertility rate. He stressed that a fertility rate below 2.1 signals the potential decline of a society.

He also pointed out that modern population science indicates that when a society’s fertility rate falls below 2.1, it marks the beginning of its decline.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s response

Reacting to Mohan Bhagwat’s statement, Owaisi demanded concrete solutions from the RSS chief. He remarked, “What will he offer to those who produce more children? Will he deposit ₹1500 in their bank accounts? Will he present any concrete plan for this?”

India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has dipped below 2, marking a significant demographic shift. In the 1950s, the TFR was as high as 6, but it has now dropped below the replacement level without the enforcement of policies such as a two-child norm.