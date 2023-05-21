Video: Bengaluru woman inks hubby’s name on forehead, goes viral

A Bengaluru woman took the phrase ‘Truly Madly and Deeply’ to another level after she tattooed her husband’s name on her forehead.

The video, uploaded on Instagram by Bengaluru-based tattoo parlour King Maker Tattoo Studio on March 18, has gone massively viral with many unable to understand the absurdity.

In the clip, a tattoo artist inks the woman’s husband’s name – Satish – on her forehead. While she sits on the chair withering in pain, she is extremely happy with the final result. “True Love” reads the text on the video.

Netizens have commented on the bizarre show of love in their own creative ways.

“This is why education is important,” said one user.

“Use me as a dislike button,” said another. The comment has gained 34,323 likes.

“I have only heard of writing your name on your forehead and stick it. …… Now I could see it directly 🙂 ✨ A thousand thanks to the sister who showed me this phenomenon,” said another user.

“It will look like a tourist bus,” said one user.

“Bus name board,” said another.

“This is not true love… Bull shit,” said another.

“What If that guy leaves uh (you) and ua (your) tattoo will be forever In ua (your) forehead 😂,” said another.

Without pain, there is no gain, who knew!