Video: Bhadrachalam MLA saves Congress leader’s life with CPR

Following the emergency response, Sudhakar was shifted to a private hospital in the town for further treatment related to his heart condition.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 5th April 2025 7:39 am IST
Hyderabad: In a remarkable act of quick thinking and medical expertise, Bhadrachalam MLA Dr. Tellam Venkata Rao saved the life of Congress leader Sudhakar from Dummugudem mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The incident occurred on Friday during Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s visit to Bhadrachalam.

Sudhakar suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack during the minister’s program.

Fortunately, Dr. Tellam Venkata Rao, who was nearby, immediately responded by administering CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

His timely intervention proved crucial in stabilizing Sudhakar’s condition.

