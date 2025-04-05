Video: Bhadrachalam MLA saves Congress leader's life with CPR.

Hyderabad: In a remarkable act of quick thinking and medical expertise, Bhadrachalam MLA Dr. Tellam Venkata Rao saved the life of Congress leader Sudhakar from Dummugudem mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The incident occurred on Friday during Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s visit to Bhadrachalam.

Sudhakar suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack during the minister’s program.

Fortunately, Dr. Tellam Venkata Rao, who was nearby, immediately responded by administering CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

His timely intervention proved crucial in stabilizing Sudhakar’s condition.

Following the emergency response, Sudhakar was shifted to a private hospital in the town for further treatment related to his heart condition.