Video: Traffic policemen save collapsed man with CPR in Begumpet

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of quick thinking and lifesaving skills, two Hyderbaad traffic police officers, Anandam and Mohd Abdul Hussain, came to the rescue of a man who collapsed on the road while crossing the P&T Junction near Begumpet on Sunday evening, March 16.

The pair administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the man, identified as Suresh from Adilabad, and successfully revived him before helping shift him to a hospital for further treatment.

Suresh, who is currently recovering in the hospital, owes his life to the prompt intervention of these officers.

The incident has garnered widespread attention on social media, with videos of the rescue going viral and earning praise from the public for the officers’ timely and heroic actions.

#HYDTPweCareForU@shotr_begumpet, staff PC Anandam & ARPC Mohd Abdul Hussain #SavedLife by providing #CPR to Mr. Suresh who suddenly had seizures and became unconscious near PNT junction.

He was then shifted to #GandhiHospital with 108 and discharged in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/2Yc1Ln1XTA — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) March 16, 2025

According to reports, Suresh was crossing the road when he suddenly collapsed.

The officers, who were stationed at the junction to manage traffic, immediately sprang into action.

They found Suresh unconscious and quickly began performing CPR, successfully reviving him until medical help could arrive.