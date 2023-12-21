Video: Bigg Boss Telugu winner shifted to jail in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth, arrested on Wednesday in connection with violent incidents in Hyderabad on Sunday night after being declared the reality show’s winner, has been sent to Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad.

Earlier, police took Prashanth and his brother Mahaveer into custody from their house in Kolgur village in Gajwel mandal in Siddipet district. They were brought to Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad, where a case was registered in connection with the incidents that occurred on the night of December 16 near Annapurna Studio.

Fans of Bigg Boss Telugu winner, runner-up clash

Fans of the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu had gone on a rampage after the winner’s name was announced on Sunday night.

They chanted slogans and damaged vehicles leaving the studio, including those of the participants. They also damaged six buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), a police vehicle, and private vehicles.

Runner-up Amardeep Chowdary’s car was also damaged in the incident, but he escaped unhurt.

Immediately after the announcement of the winner, Prashanth’s followers started celebrations while Amardeep’s supporters raised slogans protesting the verdict. This led to a clash between the two groups.

Police used force

Police had to use force to bring the situation under control.

Cases were registered against Bigg Boss Telugu winner Prashanth and his followers, as he had taken out a rally despite being cautioned against it.

Another case was registered for the damage caused to six RTC buses and three private vehicles.