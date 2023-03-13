Video: Bihar man forcefully kisses health worker, FIR lodged

In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, a woman was forcefully kissed by a man while she was on call. The incident happened on March 10 in the Sadar Hospital premises in Jamui district, Bihar.

According to police, the victim is a health worker at Sadar Hospital. The video shows her talking on the phone when a man approaches from behind and forcefully kisses her.

The video contains disturbing elements. Viewer discretion is advised.

A young man forcibly kissed a female health worker in #Bihar's #Jamui Sadar Hospital in broad daylight, the incident was captured in CCTV.



The victim has been working in Sadar Hospital since 2015. She said this is the first time such an incident has happened. “I could not understand what happened. As I try to pull myself away from him, he ran away. I was in shock,” she said.

The Jamui police have registered an FIR and are on the lookout for the culprit who remains at large.