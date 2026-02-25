Hyderabad: Muslims across the world are observing Ramzan 2026 with deep devotion, and several celebrities have taken a break from their professional commitments to immerse themselves in the spiritual essence of the holy month. Many have chosen to spend Ramzan in the sacred cities of Makkah and Madinah, and Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan is among them.

Bilal, who is currently making headlines for his role as Kamyaar in the hit Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, was recently spotted in Madinah spending time away from the limelight. The actor was seen at Masjid Al Nabawi, quietly offering prayers and reading the Quran in a serene and low-key manner.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Bilal is seen sitting peacefully inside the mosque, resting and lost in his own thoughts. To avoid being recognised, he was wearing a mask. However, a passerby identified him and recorded the clip, which was later shared online and quickly caught fans’ attention.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities are also spending Ramzan in the holy cities this year. Stars such as Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, Rakhi Sawant, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, along with Imran Abbas, are also reported to be observing the holy month in Makkah and Madinah, reflecting a shared spirit of faith and reflection during Ramzan.

More about Bilal Abbas Khan

Bilal Abbas Khan rose to fame through a series of powerful performances that showcased his versatility and emotional depth, beginning with early television roles and gaining widespread recognition with hit dramas such as Dumpukht Aatish, Cheekh and Ishq Murshid, where his intense screen presence and nuanced acting won both critical acclaim and a massive fan following.

Over the years, he has built a reputation for choosing layered, challenging characters rather than conventional hero roles. Currently, Bilal is winning hearts with his role in the ongoing drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, where he is seen in a mature, emotionally driven character that further highlights his growth as an actor and reinforces his position as one of the leading stars of Pakistani television today.