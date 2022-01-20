Video: BJP MLA chased out of his constituency in UP by angry villagers

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar was chased away by the residents of his constituency when he arrived to campaign for the upcoming assembly election there.

MLA Vikaram Singh Saini, the legislator from the Khatauli constituency was met with opposition by an angry group of villagers, sloganeering against him, on Wednesday, reported NDTV.

In the video that surfaced on social media, locals can be heard yelling at Saini, as he gets into his car before the driver zooms away from the scene.

Assembly elections in UP are scheduled to commence on February 10 with results expected to be announced by March 10.

According to NDTV, the outrage against the MLA was due to the center’s introduction of the three contentious farm laws, that were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, months after protests by farmers, on November 19, 2021.

The MLA, who is reportedly no stranger to controversies with his open threats of violence and remarks, reportedly told news agency PTI that the villagers were protesting under the influence of alcohol.

Following the Center’s abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Saini had stated that BJP workers were “excited” as the change would allow them to marry “fair girls from Kashmir”.

On another occasion, in January 2019, Saini had threatened to bomb those who felt unsafe in India and were “unloyal” to the country.

In 2018 Saini had claimed that Hindustan as its name suggests belonged to the Hindus and has time and again taken shots at Muslims in the country. In 2017, he had vowed to “break the hands and legs” of those who disrespect and kill cows.