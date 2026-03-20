Video: BRS stages walkout from Telangana Assembly amid budget speech

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators staged a walkout from the Telangana Assembly during the budget speech on Friday, March 20, citing the Congress government’s “unfulfilled promises.”

As a mark of protest, the BRS leaders put flowers on their ears while Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu was presenting the budget. They also yelled “fraud fraud” during the budget speech, while referring to the promise of providing one tola of gold, creation of 2 lakh jobs and other assurances made earlier.

With the budget speech allegedly ignoring the pending promises, they staged a walkout.

In a video shared on social media, the BRS legislators were seen protesting at the Assembly entrance and raising slogans such as “Creation of 2 lakh jobs annually (not fulfilled)” against the budget.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators staged a walkout from the Telangana Assembly during the budget speech on Friday, March 20 due to unfulfilled promises.



As a mark of protest, the BRS leaders put flowers on their ears, while Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu… pic.twitter.com/mFlExbJh5t — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 20, 2026

This is the latest protest held by the BRS against the Telangana government.

Previous protest

On March 18, the BRS protested against the Congress over maize procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The pink party moved an adjournment motion accusing the Congress government of negligence in maize procurement.

The MLAs and MLCs also demanded that the farmers be given a Rs 500 bonus as promised by the Telangana government. BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and Harish Rao led the protest at Gun Park in Hyderabad.

The BRS leaders marched towards the Assembly, raising slogans such as “No farmers, no state” and “Give Rs 500 bonus to farmers”.

Videos shared on social media showed the BRS leaders walking towards the Assembly while raising slogans.