Video: Burglars decamp with 87g gold, cash in Telangana’s Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A group of burglars targeted four houses in a building in Telangana’s Nizamabad on Sunday, April 20. They decamped with 87.48 grams of gold and Rs 1.5 lakh cash.

The incident occurred at Indalwai mandal while residents were sleeping on their rooftops. The incident has caused a state of panic, while police have launched an investigation and intensified patrolling in the area.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Indalwai sub-inspector, Manoj Kumar, said, “The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Apart from gold, 30 tolas of silver, and cash were also stolen.”

Kumar said that the accused are yet to be arrested. A case has been registered under sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).