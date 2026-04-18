Video: Burglars loot wholesale cigarette shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Burglars looted a wholesale cigarette shop in Hyderabad’s Marthandnagar area under Miyapur police limits on Friday, April 17.

According to reports, the burglars broke into the shop and stole some cartons of cigarettes along with cash. The burglary was caught on the CCTV cameras of the shop.

Based on a complaint, the Miyapur police registered a case and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Burglar enters a wholesale cigarette shop in Miyapur police limits. @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/fEy9AR4vE4 — Mohammed Baleegh (@MBaleegh37228) April 18, 2026

In a video shared online, one of the burglars is seen walking up the stairs and breaking open the shop. Further details are awaited.