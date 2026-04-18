Video: Burglars loot wholesale cigarette shop in Hyderabad

The burglars broke into the shop and stole some cartons of cigarettes along with cash

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th April 2026 12:07 pm IST
Two burglars break into a cigarette shop at night in Hyderabad, stealing stock amid a deserted street sce.
A burglar walking towards the shop

Hyderabad: Burglars looted a wholesale cigarette shop in Hyderabad’s Marthandnagar area under Miyapur police limits on Friday, April 17.

According to reports, the burglars broke into the shop and stole some cartons of cigarettes along with cash. The burglary was caught on the CCTV cameras of the shop.

Based on a complaint, the Miyapur police registered a case and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Subhan Bakery

In a video shared online, one of the burglars is seen walking up the stairs and breaking open the shop. Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th April 2026 12:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button