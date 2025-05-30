Video: Bus catches fire in Suryapet due to tyre burst

Hyderabad: A private bus caught fire on the Suryapet -Khammam highway on Friday, May 30. The incident occurred near Mothey village in Suryapet district.

According to the bus driver, the vehicle’s tyre burst when the bus was heading to Khammam, igniting sparks that caused the fire accident. The flames quickly engulfed the vehicle, turning it to ashes.

No passengers were on board at the time of the incident. The driver, who was alone, managed to escape by jumping out of the bus, averting any casualties. The alert driver noticed the danger early and acted swiftly.

Bus cathes fire due to Tyre bust in Suryapet on Friday.



Firefighters from the local fire station rushed to the scene and helped in putting out the flames.