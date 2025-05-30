Video: Bus catches fire in Suryapet due to tyre burst

No passengers were on board at the time of the incident.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th May 2025 12:16 pm IST
Fire fighters arrive on the Suryapet- Khammam Highway where the bus caught fire
Fire fighters interact near the accident site

Hyderabad: A private bus caught fire on the Suryapet -Khammam highway on Friday, May 30. The incident occurred near Mothey village in Suryapet district.

According to the bus driver, the vehicle’s tyre burst when the bus was heading to Khammam, igniting sparks that caused the fire accident. The flames quickly engulfed the vehicle, turning it to ashes.

No passengers were on board at the time of the incident. The driver, who was alone, managed to escape by jumping out of the bus, averting any casualties. The alert driver noticed the danger early and acted swiftly.

Firefighters from the local fire station rushed to the scene and helped in putting out the flames.

