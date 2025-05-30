RTA Kukatpally auction: Fancy number ‘0006’ fetches record price

Hyderabad: The registration number TG08AC0006 started with a bid of Rs. 10,000 at the Road Transport Authority’s (RTA) auction at Kukatpally, but was ultimately acquired by a company named Diamonds Private Limited for Rs. 20,17,127.

Another number, TG08CQ9999, began at Rs. 50,000 and was sold to a retail private limited company for Rs. 6,80,000. The number TG08AC0001 was purchased by an educational trust for Rs. 2,01,116.

The auction competition for these and other numbers resulted in a total revenue of Rs. 34,17,247 for the government on Thursday, May 29.

This auction reflects the continued popularity and high demand for special or “fancy” vehicle registration numbers, which often attract bids far exceeding their base prices due to their perceived prestige and uniqueness.

The RTA’s auction process has become an important source of revenue, with computerised bidding systems ensuring transparency and efficiency in allotting these coveted numbers.

Fancy number plate ‘9999’ fetches record price in Hanumakonda

A fancy vehicle registration number has fetched a record price of Rs 12.60 lakh in Hanumakonda district, Telangana.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials at the district transport office in Chintagattu camp, Hasanparthy mandal, invited online tenders for the registration number “TGA 03A 9999”.

While the government had fixed the base price at Rs 50,000, the bidding saw intense competition.

The highest bid came from the management of Kaveri Engineering, based in Hanumakonda, who quoted Rs 12.60 lakh for the coveted number during the online auction held on Tuesday, May 27.

Notably, several other participants submitted bids up to Rs 12 lakh, highlighting the strong demand for the unique number plate.

Hyderabad RTA auction: Balakrishna pays big for ‘0001’ fancy number



The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Hyderabad in April 2025 earned Rs 37.15 lakh from the auction of fancy vehicle registration numbers.

Among the bidders, prominent Tollywood actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna made headlines by securing the highly sought-after ‘0001’ registration number for Rs 7.75 lakh.