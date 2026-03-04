Video: Car gutted in fire on NH-65 in Sangareddy; passengers safe

Car catches fire on NH-65 near Nandikandi in Sangareddy district; driver’s quick action helps passengers escape before the vehicle is completely gutted.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 4th March 2026 5:17 pm IST
Car on fire during an accident, with flames and smoke.
Visuals of the car on fire in Sangareddy.

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling in a car had a miraculous escape after the vehicle suddenly caught fire on National Highway-65 near Nandikandi in Sadashivpet mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday, March 4.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver noticed smoke coming from the engine while the car was moving on the busy highway. Acting quickly, he pulled the vehicle over to the roadside to avoid a potential accident and asked the passengers to step out.

Car fully gutted

Within minutes, the smoke intensified, and flames erupted from the engine compartment, quickly engulfing the entire vehicle. The car was completely gutted before a fire engine could reach the spot.

The incident created panic among motorists for a brief period as thick smoke and flames were seen rising from the vehicle on the highway. However, the driver’s timely action prevented a major mishap.

No injuries reported

No injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities suspect that a technical fault in the engine may have caused the fire.

Further details are awaited.

