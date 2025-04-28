Video: Car overturns on Hyderabad’s PVR Expressway; one injured

The driver sustained injuries in the incident and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A car overturned on the PVNR expressway after a collision on Monday
An overturned car on the PVNR Expressway

Hyderabad: An individual was injured in a accident at the PVNR Expressway after a car overturned due to a collision on Monday, April 28.

According to reports, the accident occurred at pillar number 280 when two cars were heading towards the RGI Airport. One vehicle rammed into another one ahead at a high speed causing it to overturn.

A driver sustained injuries in the incident and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The local police arrived at the spot and, with the help of a traffic crane, removed the car from the carriageway. Further investigation is underway.

When Siasat.com tried contacting the Attapur police, there was no response.

