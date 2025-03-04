Hyderabad: A car caught fire at the Rajendranagar PVNR Expressway near pillar number 211 on Tuesday, March 4.

The driver noticed smoke and exited safely, preventing an accident.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Video: Car catches fire on PVNR Expressway



A car caught fire at the Rajendranagar PVNR Expressway near pillar number 211 on Tuesday, March 4.



The driver noticed smoke and exited safely, preventing an accident. pic.twitter.com/ZlWrxV28Qd — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 4, 2025

Upon receiving information, police and fire personnel responded swiftly and doused the fire.

Earlier today, a major fire broke out at a shed under the recently opened Amberpet flyover, at Chey number cross road.

Also Read Fire breaks out at Amberpet flyover, no casualties reported

The officer confirmed that no casualties were reported. “The fire has been doused. Moreover, commuters using the flyover were not harmed. There is no need to panic,” the officer said.

There have been a number of fire accidents in Hyderabad lately. Recently, a fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Hyderabad’s Narsingi on February 24, spreading to nearby residences and causing panic.

In another accident, a fire broke out at a disposable plates and glasses manufacturing warehouse in Kukatpally. The incident lasted for 45 minutes. Two fire engines were deployed to douse the fire. On February 21, a fire broke out at a timber depot in Hyderabad’s Karmanghat. The incident occurred at Manikanta Timber depot.

On January 24, a huge fire broke out at a wood warehouse near pillar number 111 near Hyderabad’s Gudimalkapur.