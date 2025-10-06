Video: Car rams into vehicles in Cyberabad, drunk driver held

Hyderabad: A man was held for drunk driving in Cyberabad on Saturday, October 4, after he rammed into three vehicles at a signal.

A woman sustained major injuries in the accident. A video of the incident was shared on social media, and it shows the car being driven at a high speed, ramming into the vehicles.

The accused was identified as Abhishek. A case was registered at the Narsingi police station, and the man was arrested.

The BMW car driven by the accused was seized.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Narsingi police inspector, G Hari Krishna Reddy, said, “The incident occurred on October 4 and the accused has been arrested. A case has been registered under section 125(A), 281 of BNS and 184, 185 (A) and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act.”