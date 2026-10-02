Video: Chaddi gang breaks into two flats on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: A gang of at least three men in their undergarments, suspected to be members of the Chaddi gang, broke into two flats at the Prajay Gulmohar gated community in Hayathnagar’s Kuntloor, outskirts of Hyderabad, on September 28.

The men entered the two houses while the residents were away and searched them for valuables. However, they failed to find anything as the families had stored their valuables in bank lockers.

“The residents had stored their valuables in bank lockers, so the thieves failed to find anything. One family had gone to Mancherial, while the other had gone to Khammam when the incident took place,” Hayathnagar police told Siasat.com.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, which showed the suspects moving around the gated community and entering the houses.

The incident comes amid reports of similar house burglary attempts in different parts of Hyderabad and Telangana involving gangs whose members allegedly wear only undergarments while committing offences.

The Chaddi Gang reportedly attempted a burglary at Prajay Gulmohar gated community in Kuntloor, Hayathnagar. The incident was captured on CCTV amid continuing concerns over house burglaries in Hyderabad.



The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, which showed the suspects… pic.twitter.com/V2FFe4VplL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 2, 2026

Chaddi gang members break into Hyderabad’s Manikonda flat

The Hayathnagar incident follows a similar episode in western Hyderabad in recent days, when six suspected Chaddi gang members allegedly broke into an apartment complex in Manikonda.

CCTV footage showed the suspects entering the building and climbing the stairs to a flat. They allegedly threatened a resident with weapons before fleeing, according to a report.

Residents of Neknampur, Manikonda and Alkapur Township have urged police to increase night patrols in the area.

Suspected gang members were also captured on CCTV conducting a recce at an apartment in Manikonda. Police advised residents to remain alert at night and inform security personnel about any suspicious movement. No case was registered as no offence was committed, according to the report.

Hayathnagar has witnessed similar incidents in the past. In November 2023, a six-member gang wearing only their inners allegedly broke into two houses in the area and escaped with around 19 tolas of gold and Rs 75,000 in cash.

Such gangs are commonly referred to as “Chaddi gangs” because their members are known to carry out burglaries wearing minimal clothing, with their faces covered. Police have previously linked the attire to attempts to avoid leaving identifiable clothing or forensic evidence at crime scenes.