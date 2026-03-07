Video: Chain snatchers flee on bike in Telangana’s Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: A chain snatching incident occurred in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district on Friday, March 6. A video caught on CCTV cameras showed two thieves fleeing on a bike.

The incident took place at excise colony when a woman, Mamindla Navya was making Rangoli at the entrance of her residence in the morning. The video of the incident shared on social media shows the two suspects snatching the gold chain worn by Navya.

As the suspect fled with the chain, Navya threw a container at the suspect to stop him. However, the two suspects fled the spot. Upon hearing the commotion, neighbours came out and tried to help the woman.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and examined the CCTV footage. Based on a complaint from Navya, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.