Who left the chickens out? Over 100 hens found roaming in Hanamkonda field

The incident occurred near the Elkathurthi-Siddipet National Highway. Some people grabbed at least four chickens while others caught one or two chickens.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th November 2025 6:46 pm IST
Man holds chicken caught from cotton field in Telangana
Hyderabad: Most people in Telangana crave chicken on the weekends, but some are forced to give up the temptation due to the high cost. However, what if the chicken is readily available in the fields for free?

One such incident occurred on Saturday, November 8, where villagers in Elkathurthi mandal of Hanamkonda district ran into the field to catch over 100 chickens left open by unknown persons.

Over 100 chickens were left in the cotton field. In a video shared on social media, a person holding a chicken said, “We don’t know who left the chickens in the field. There are about 150 hens here.”

The incident occurred near the Elkathurthi-Siddipet National Highway. Some people grabbed at least four chickens, while others caught one or two chickens.

