Video: CISF jawan clicks pictures, waves firearm in Delhi Metro

New Delhi: A CISF jawan has been suspended for allegedly clicking a woman passenger’s photos and then brandishing his service pistol to get out of the crowd on a Delhi Metro. Reports also suggest that a departmental inquiry is underway.

The incident reportedly occurred around 9 pm on Saturday, August 15.

In a video that went viral on social media, a uniformed CISF jawan can be seen standing amid a large crowd as a woman repeatedly demands that he show her his phone so she can delete her photographs. Although he appears to delete some images, he refuses to hand over the device. As onlookers gather around them, the jawan makes his way out of the crowd and walks towards the next compartment.

A CISF personnel was suspended after a woman accused him of photographing her inside a Delhi Metro coach.



The confrontation turned into a scuffle, with passengers alleging he pointed his service pistol at them, a claim denied by Metro Police. A departmental inquiry is underway. pic.twitter.com/T89IXUpN4j — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 16, 2026

When the demand for the phone got louder, the passengers alleged later that the man took out his service pistol and pointed it at them. However, this claim has been denied by the Metro Police.

According to various accounts, the jawan later stepped out onto the platform even as he continued to hold his service firearm. The incident reportedly caused panic among passengers, and a video of the confrontation has since circulated on social media.

Siasat.com hasn’t been able to verify the authenticity of the video.

Delhi Metro has a network of 343 trains and records lakhs of passengers commuting daily.