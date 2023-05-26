Video claims fungus in Amul lassi, company refutes claim

Gujarat-based dairy giant Amul has found itself caught in dire straits, as a video of fungus-infested Amul Lassi packs is doing rounds on social media platforms. The footage shows tetra packs of Amul Lassi having deteriorated quality and developed fungus.

The man who shared the video on social media cut open at least three tetra packs of the product which were lined with fungus.

In response to the viral video, Amul has issued a press release stating the video is fake, and the user who shared the footage is yet to contact Amul for any clarification.

Amul refutes claims

Amul has assured consumers that it maintains the highest order and that its products are made at its state-of-art dairies. It is seen in the video that the packages are damaged from the straw pierce area. The leaking of liquid from the straw hole is also seen in the video. The dairy giant claims that the fungus development could be due to the hole.

The company expresses concern that there is ill-intent behind this video to spread unnecessary fear, concerns, and panic among consumers.

Amul in a soup

The viral video comes against the backdrop of yet another political storm in Tamil Nadu. There is concern among Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation that Amul is attempting to infringe on Aavin, a state government cooperative in the state.

Tamil Nadu is the second southern state with which the Gujarat-based dairy giant is up in arms. Erstwhile, it had stirred a political storm in Karnataka.

M.K. Stalin expressed his concerns and wrote a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah to immediately instruct Amul to stop procurement activities in Tamil Nadu.

“The decision of AMUL to operate in Tamil Nadu is unfortunate, detrimental to the interest of Aavin, and will create unhealthy competition between the cooperatives.” wrote M K Stalin while sharing the letter on Twitter.