Video: Clash between two groups trigger fear in Hyderabad’s Muradnagar

Hyderabad: The Asifnagar police booked a case against some persons following a clash between two groups of individuals at Muradnagar in the city on Friday evening.

Fear gripped Muradnagar, Asifnagar on Friday evening when more than two dozen individuals armed with sticks and stones barged into a neighbourhood and damaged scooters and houses.

The attack was the fallout of a small issue between two groups of children which soon escalated and elders who have criminal backgrounds entered into the fray to settle the issue.

A violent clash broke out late last night between two groups in Murad Nagar, near Masjid Qutub Shahi (#ChotiMasjid), under the Asif Nagar Police limits.#Videos and #CCTV… pic.twitter.com/P6rB8OeOfy — BNN Channel (@Bavazir_network) November 22, 2025

Soon a group of motorcycle-borne youngsters were zooming around waving sticks and instilling fear among local people.

The videos went viral on social media platforms. In a video, children are heard whispering in fear about their safety.

Following the incident, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force and local police swung into action and apprehended a few persons from different parts of the city.