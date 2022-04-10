Video: Congress leader confronts Smriti Irani on fuel hike in flight

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Sunday was caught unaware when Netta D’Souza, the acting chief of Congress women’s wing questioned her in flight.

D’Souza demanded the minister’s response on the rising rates of fuel while they were de-boarding a Delhi-Guwahati flight.

In a video posted by the Congress leader on Twitter, Irani can be seen trying to exit the plane while D’Souza asks her about the fuel hikes. The minister asks not to be “accosted” and told the Congress leader to “not lie” when she brought up the matter of people feeling the brunt of the hike in the LPG cooking gas price.

D’Souza later tweeted, “Not scared of any ban. I will keep showing Mirror of Truth to Modi Govt & its Ministers !”

The price of petrol has been hiked 15 times in 16 days, pushing up prices by Rs 10 a litre.

Petrol prices have surged past Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities across the country while diesel is above that level in several places in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Parbhani in Maharashtra has the costliest petrol in the country at Rs 123.46 a litre, while diesel is costliest at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh (Rs 107.61 a litre).

Rates depend on local taxes as well as freight for transporting the fuel.