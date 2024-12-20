Video: Congress MLA accused of showing shoe to BRS legislator in Telangana Assembly

BRS MLAs demanded the Speaker disclose the Assembly footage.

Sameer Khan | Published: 20th December 2024 1:51 pm IST
Congress MLA accused of showing shoe to BRS legislator (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Congress MLA representing Shadnagar constituency, Veerlapalli Shankar, is facing an allegation of showing a shoe to a BRS legislator in the Telangana Assembly.

Though in the video going viral on social media, it is not clear whether he showed a shoe or not, BRS MLAs expressed their ire against MLA Shankar’s behavior in the Assembly.

In the video, it can be seen that Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar immediately adjourns the house even as Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy was speaking.

The BRS MLAs demanded the Speaker disclose the Assembly footage and also demanded that an SC/ST case be filed against the Congress MLA.

