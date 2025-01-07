Video: Couple end lives due to alleged harassment near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a couple in a five-year relationship tragically ended their lives by setting themselves ablaze inside a car at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Hyderabad.

The incident occurred on Monday evening in Ghatkesar.

A Couple died in an accident at Ghanpur Service Road in Ghatkesar.



The accident was reportedly caused as part of a Suicide pact between the couple.



One of the deceased was identified as Sri Ram . @TheSiasatDaily #Hyderabad #Ghatkesar pic.twitter.com/HHcXzf4iaW — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) January 7, 2025

Hyderabad couple harassed

The man, identified as Parvatham Sriram, hailing from Bibinagar in Nalgonda district, used to work at a cycle shop in Narapally municipality, Pocharam.

It was during his time at the shop that he met the girl. Later, the friendship between them blossomed into a relationship.

It is alleged that a relative of the girl, identified as Chintu, came to know about their relationship and started harassing them.

As per the reports, Chintu threatened to expose their relationship and extorted approximately Rs 1.35 lakh from Sriram.

In a suicide note purportedly penned by Sriram, he accused Chintu and others of further intimidation and monetary demands.

Suicide pact

On Monday, overwhelmed by the persistent harassment, Sriram borrowed a car from an acquaintance.

Accompanied by the girl, he drove to a slip road at Ghanpur village, Ghatkesar. The couple allegedly doused themselves with fuel and set the car on fire.

Also Read Indigo airlines asked to pay compensation of Rs 10K to Hyderabad couple

Witnesses reported seeing Sriram escape the burning car in agony before collapsing on the pavement. The girl’s body was later found inside the charred vehicle.

Passersby alerted authorities upon noticing the burning car. Firefighters promptly arrived and extinguished the flames.

However, it was too late to save the couple. Initially, the authorities suspected the incident to be a car fire mishap, but the discovery of Sriram’s suicide note at his residence shed light on the tragic circumstances.

The police are now investigating the allegations against Chintu and others mentioned in the suicide note.