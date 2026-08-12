Video: Couple hospitalised after pit bull attack in Punjab

Patiala: A couple in Punjab’s Patiala district were seriously injured after a pit bull attacked them during a visit to a property with a real estate dealer.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday, August 12, in which the couple is seen standing beside the realtor. As the agent approached the house to open the gate, the pit bull rushed out.

The dog immediately attacked the woman who was trying to hide behind her husband. While trying to escape, the woman fell to the ground, with the pit bull still attacking her. The footage shows the woman’s husband trying to pull the dog off her. However, he got attacked in the process.

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Meanwhile, the agent went inside the house and called the owner to stop the dog. The owner used a stick to hit the pit bull, but the dog had completely latched onto the man’s back, even trying to climb up his shoulders.

A couple in Punjab's Patiala were seriously injured after a pit bull attacked them during a visit to a property with a real estate dealer. pic.twitter.com/15RNkWtsvO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 12, 2026

The nearly 2-minute attack stopped after neighbours and other residents came to their rescue upon hearing their shouts. At least five men arrived with wooden sticks to pull the dog away.

The pit bull was eventually led inside the house while onlookers closed the gate to keep the dog from coming back out.

The couple left the scene, with the woman’s arm covered in blood after being bitten by the pit bull. According to local media, they have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment of their injuries.