Video: Crane overturns during Durga idol immersion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A crane overturned on the banks of the Saroornagar lake during Durga idol immersions in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 4.

The incident occurred at 6:00 AM. A major accident was averted as the crane did not fall on the road.

According to officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the contract for Durga idol immersion was given to City Crane Services. The company is reportedly inexperienced in terms of immersions.

Also Read Hyderabad: HYDRAA demolition drive on encroached govt land sparks tension

A video circulating on social media shows the crane upside down on the edge of the lake. Onlookers are heard telling the driver, “You are lucky,” while others are stunned to see the driver survive. “The driver got out of the crane in time,” a person is heard saying.

Crane overturns at Saroornagar Lake during Durga Idol Immersion in Hyderabad on Saturday. @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/O09snP4v3P — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) October 4, 2025

A policeman is seen cautioning the public not to get close to the overturned crane.