Video: Cricketer Prithvi Shaw attacked with baseball bat for denying selfie

An argument over selfies swiftly escalated into a brawl with a baseball bat and a vehicle pursuit in Mumbai for cricketer Prithvi Shaw.

In the police investigation, eight persons are accused of charging at Shaw and his friend, shattering the glass of their car, and demanding Rs 50,000.

The accused, Shobhit Thakur and Sana or Sapna Gill, have denied the allegations and accused Shaw of attacking them first.

According to Shaw’s friend’s accusation, the brawl started in the early hours of Wednesday at a fancy hotel near the Mumbai airport after two admirers – a guy and a woman – approached the cricketer for photos.

As they refused to back down and wanted more photos, Shaw phoned a friend and the hotel management to have the fans removed.

After being ejected out, the supporters waited outside for Prithvi and, together with a few others armed with baseball bats, swarmed Shaw, the complaint alleged.

As Shaw and his buddy fled, they pursued the car, caught it at a traffic signal near Oshiwara, and cracked the windscreen, according to several media reports.

According to Shaw’s buddy, they also wanted Rs 50,000 and threatened to file a bogus police report.

Others mentioned in the complaint, however, have denied the claims.

In an interview with the media, Sapna Gill’s counsel, Ali Kashif Khan, said that Prithvi Shaw attacked her.

Gill’s companion videotaped her battling with Shaw, who was brandishing a broken baseball bat.