Video: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Arabia’s foundation day

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday celebrated Saudi Arabia’s foundation day at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, KSA.

In the video that was shared by the footballer and went viral on social media, he can be seen in traditional Saudi Arabian dress. He was also seen dancing during the celebrations.

Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦

Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC ! pic.twitter.com/1SHbmHyuez — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 22, 2023

Saudi Arabia Foundation Day

Foundation Day traces its origins back three centuries to the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727, under the leadership of Imam Muhammad bin Saud.

Following a royal decree, it become an annual public holiday after it was first celebrated last year.

On the occasion, day-long events and celebrations were witnessed across Saudi Arabia. The public sector in the country declared a holiday on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Last year, Saudi Arabia’s Al Nasr Club signed Cristiano Ronaldo. The deal will be continue till June 2025.

Though, Al Nasr issued a statement disclosing that the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join on a deal until 2025, no financial details were revealed. It is believed that the contact is more than 200 million Euros.

After signing the deal, the footballer has been given a luxurious 5-star suite of 17 rooms to live in, as well as exemption from the law which prohibits unmarried cohabitation.

It is clear that Saudi Arabia wants to use football to promote tourism and culture in the country.

Arab countries started realizing the power of the game and started working in that direction after Qatar successful hosted the FIFA World Cup.