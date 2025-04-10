Video: Cylinder blast triggers panic in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: A cylinder explosion at a house in Sadhat Nagar under Balapur police station limits triggered panic on Thursday morning, April 10.

According to locals, the incident took place at the residence of Salma Banu, who had ordered a gas cylinder from Chandrayangutta. After it was delivered, the cylinder was kept outside in the verandah, where it exploded shortly after.

The blast triggered a fire and caused panic in the neighbourhood.

According to locals, the incident took place at the residence of Salma Banu, who had ordered a gas cylinder from Chandrayangutta. After it was delivered, the cylinder was kept outside in the verandah, where it exploded shortly after.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the woman escaped safely and the children were at school when the explosion took place.

Alerted by the incident, Balapur police rushed to the spot and called in the fire brigade. However, by the time the fire services arrived, local residents had already gathered in large numbers and managed to bring the flames under control.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion and whether there was any negligence in the supply or handling of the cylinder.

Further investigation is ongoing



