Hyderabad: At least five persons were injured in a cylinder explosion in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet area on Monday, March 24.

The explosion occurred at Crescent Cafe and Bakers at 5:00 am. The powerful explosion caused a wall of an adjacent hotel to collapse. The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital and one of them is critical.

Videos shared on social media showed police gathering at the cafe and an ambulance waiting to carry the injured.

Further details are awaited