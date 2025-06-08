Video: Drinking water wastage due to pipeline leakage in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: Precious drinking water is being wasted following a leakage in a water pipeline at Engine Bowli – Jahanuma road in Falaknuma.

Water from the main supply line started leaking a few days ago, and gallons of water have been leaking from the line beneath the road, flowing onto the main thoroughfare for about 200 meters. Local residents have informed the HMWS&SB about it, yet no action has been taken.

“After noticing the water leakage, we informed both local public representatives and water board officials about the problem. The issue has not been resolved so far,” complained Zeeshan Qureshi, a local trader.

“People in several areas are not getting adequate drinking water supply, yet the authorities are allowing this water wastage despite being notified,” lamented Muneer Khan, another local resident.

The heavy water flow has caused considerable damage to the road. Small potholes that already dotted the road stretch have now widened, making travel painful for road users. Senior citizens are particularly affected by the deteriorating road conditions.

“The road guarantees a painful and backbreaking ride. I’m avoiding this road and taking a longer alternate route to reach Engine Bowli from Jahanuma playground,” complained Niyazuddin, a senior citizen and Jahanuma resident.