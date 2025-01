Hyderabad: An earthmover operated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) lost control and collided with several vehicles in Mallapur. The driver who sustained severe injuries while trying to stop the vehicle was rushed to the hospital.

In addition to the earthmover, two motorcycles parked along the roadside were also damaged in the accident.

More details awaited.