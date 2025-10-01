Video: Drone delivers food at the Great Wall of China, internet reacts

What would you do in case you were hungry after a long trek at the Great Wall of China? One would feel the food can’t be delivered via a drone.

A video showing a drone delivering food at the Great Wall of China has gone viral on social media. An Instagram influencer from China has uploaded a reel of herself receiving food through a drone on the UNESCO heritage site.

“Can’t believe u can actually order a delivery on the Great Wall of China, and it will be sent by a drone,” the reel was captioned. The influencer identified as Lareinayaya put up text on the reel which read, “I am so hungry” “So…let’s order a delivery on the Great Wall of China.”

Also Read UP influencer seeks donations to buy iPhone 17 pro Max, video goes viral

People can order food and other essentials and get them delivered via drones at the Badling section of the Great Wall of China. The video shows the drone flying towards a landing pad. It appears to be a large QR Code like marker.

As the food arrives, the influencer shows off a box of Subway and takes a bite off the meal. In another reel, Lareinayaya explained how the delivery system works.

Most people expressed surprise while reacting to the reel. One user @jennyhihii asked “All that for a subway?”, while another, @nihao.polskidan, said, “This alone is a good enough reason as to why I am moving to China” and another, @misserstwhile said, “I would order bobatea instead.”