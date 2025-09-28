UP influencer seeks donations to buy iPhone 17 pro Max, video goes viral

An influencer from Uttar Pradesh (UP) has gone viral for seeking donations from social media users to purchase the latest iPhone 17 Pro max.

The video was shared by @SajidAli7642 on X. The influencer, Mahi Singh, is seen seeking donations worth Re 1 or Rs 2 from her followers so that she could buy the latest iPhone, which costs Rs 1.49 lakh in India currently. Singh, a native of Lakhimpur, is a self styled beauty queen.

In a video shared on social media the woman said, “I have iPhone 16 currently, which my father bought me three months ago. You can see my QR code on your screen and the latest iPhone 17. If all of you can donate Re 1 or Rs 2 I can buy the latest phone for my birthday which falls on October 21.”

Singh said she is seeking donations since her father refused to buy the latest iPhone. She urged social media users to make donations and make her dream come true.

Some reactions on social media

Reacting to the video, some social media users showed support to the influencer while others criticised her.

@j-mariya2 said, “I think I should also attach the scanner and post a video”

@avi0 said, “Youtubers become rich through crowd funding but when a poor person does it, it becomes a problem”

@AnaGazi001 said, “It’s all a façade, no one should donate money to her

@happy_Indianman said “This is her dream, what kind of Generation is this , a dream should be to buy something for the parents from your own money.”