Video: Dubai’s iconic mosques lit up for Ramzan

The mosques’ domes and minarets are adorned with intricate patterns that seamlessly blend with their architectural elegance.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th March 2025 10:36 pm IST
Photo: X

Four of Dubai’s most iconic mosques are illuminated with stunning light projections for Ramzan, creating a mesmerising spectacle for residents and visitors alike.

The illuminated mosques include:

  • Jumeirah Grand Mosque
  • Al Khawaneej Mosque (Al Habbai)
  • Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohammed Mosque (Al Hudaiba)
  • Zabeel Grand Mosque
This initiative is part of the ‘Anwaar Dubai’ project, launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, aiming to honour the Emirate’s cultural heritage during the holy month.

Watch the videos here

Using state-of-the-art lighting technology, the mosques’ domes and minarets are adorned with intricate patterns that seamlessly blend with their architectural elegance.

The light effects even extend to the floors, creating a fully immersive visual experience that embodies the spirit of Ramzan.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, highlighted that the initiative reflects Dubai’s dedication to integrating art, technology, and cultural expression to enhance the community’s experience during this sacred time, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Now in its second year, the #RamadanInDubai campaign, led by Brand Dubai in collaboration with government, semi-government, and private sector partners, continues to enrich Dubai’s festive atmosphere and showcase its rich cultural heritage throughout Ramzan.

