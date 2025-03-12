Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Dubai’s Al Seef

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th March 2025 9:52 pm IST
Photo: Screengrab/Instagram

Dubai: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were recently seen at Al Seef in Dubai. A viral Instagram video shows the couple preparing for a shoot.

In the clip, Virat is dressed in a white t-shirt paired with a beige jacket, while Anushka sports a stylish cut-shoulder dress with her hair down. Though Anushka’s face isn’t fully visible, fan pages speculate that the duo is filming for an upcoming campaign.

The video has already garnered significant attention, with fans flooding the comments with love and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, India secured a dominant victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, claiming the title for the third time.

Anushka was seen in the stands, cheering for Virat throughout the tournament. Several pictures and videos of the couple from the stadium have also gone viral.

