Video: Dutch YouTuber harassed in Bengaluru’s Chickpet market, one held

While filming for his Youtube channel, a Dutch vlogger was bullied in a local market in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru. He escaped unhurt but the incident was recorded on camera which has gone viral.

One person has been arrested following the incident.

Youtuber Pedro Mota (ipedromota in Instagram) was filing in Chickpet Bazar, also known as Chor Bazaar.

As he was walking through the busy lanes, a man suddenly held his hand. When Pedro responded in a namaste, the man replied, “Kya nameste? Yeh kya hai?”

Pedro asks the man to let go of his hand but the latter does not listen and the video turns shaky.

Seconds later, a visibly shaken Pedro escapes and informs his audience that the person tried to break his finger.

The description of the video titled ‘Attacked At The Thieves Market In India’ read: Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore, also known as the sunday market or chor bazaar. But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape. After I had some street food, met great local Indian people and haggled for a new buttoned shirt.

The video went viral on social media with many tagging the Bengaluru City Police to take action.

However, it has come to the notice that the exploit happened in March this year but the video was posted the previous day. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner confirmed the timeline.

“It’s a old video which has come into circulation now. The person harassing in the video has been identified traced and action taken. No scope for such highhandedness in Naamma Bengaluru against anybody,” the police officer tweeted.

The person named Navab Hayath Sharif was arrested under the Karnataka Police Act Section 92.

It's a old video which has come into circulation now. The person harassing in the video has been identified traced and action taken. No scope for such highhandedness in Naamma Bengaluru against anybody. https://t.co/gx4dYPZUwe — B. Dayananda, IPS ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತರು, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ (@CPBlr) June 12, 2023

Pertaining to this, action has been taken and the concerned person rounded up. Strict action will be taken against him. No such misbehaviour with foreign tourists will be tolerated. https://t.co/EsrOvP4gZ7 — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 12, 2023

This is not the first case where foreigners were subjected to harassment by locals. Last year, a Korean Youtuber was eve-teased while filming LIVE in Mumbai’s Khar area. Two men Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari asked the woman to sit in their car. When she politely refused, one of them tried to kiss her.

The victim woman in her tweet wrote, “Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging in the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming”.

Mumbai Police arrested the two under Section 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman) of the Indian Penal Code.