Video: Farah Khan reveals why Shah Rukh Khan did her Kanyadaan

Hyderabad: A heartwarming video from filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan’s wedding to Shirish Kunder is going viral again on social media. The couple got married on December 9, 2004, and are parents to triplets. What caught everyone’s attention in the resurfaced video is Shah Rukh Khan performing Farah’s kanyadaan, a gesture that beautifully reflects their decades-long friendship.

Shah Rukh Khan Performs the Ritual

In the viral clip, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen performing the kanyadaan ritual under the guidance of a priest. He later hugs Farah and blesses her. The video also features other moments from the wedding.

Farah, surprised to see the video online, reacted by commenting, “Oh my god where did u find this?” Fans expressed their admiration, calling Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan “family” to Farah.

Farah’s Clarification on the Ritual

As the video spread online, one user commented that it was not a kanyadaan since Farah had a brother and mother. Responding to the remark, Farah clarified, “In Mangalore, only a married couple can do the kanyadaan… please be careful when you talk nonsense.” Many netizens supported her, saying that similar customs exist in other regions as well.

A Friendship That Feels Like Family

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship goes back more than three decades. They started their careers around the same time and worked together in hit films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year.