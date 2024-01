A massive ball of fire exploded on a flyover in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Wednesday, January 3. No loss of life was reported.

A video of the incident went viral where the fire is seen raging amongst a rising dense smoke on top of the flyover. Reports suggest an oil tanker lost control, hit the divider and overturned causing the accident; creating tense moments for vehicular movements. Traffic came to a standstill.

Fire teams reached the spot and are trying to douse the massive inferno.