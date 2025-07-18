Video: Fight breaks out after boxing match at Shaikpet; 4 injured

The fight began between to competitors in the ring as one of them alleged that he had lost the fight due to biased refereeing.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 18th July 2025 10:45 am IST
Boxers fight after the match in Hyderabad
boxers fight after the match in Shaikpet

Hyderabad: A fight broke out between two groups after a boxing match in Hyderabad’s Shaikpet on Thursday, July 17.

Four people were injured in the incident. The fight began between to competitors in the ring as one of them alleged that he had lost the fight due to biased refereeing. The argument between the two boxers snowballed into a fight between two groups.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows the two boxers abusing each other before breaking into a fight. Speaking to Siasat.com, Golconda sub inspector said, “The incident occurred at 5 pm in the evening. A case has been registered under sections 126(2), 118(1), 324 (4) , 351 (2) read with 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)”

MS Creative School

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 18th July 2025 10:45 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button