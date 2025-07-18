Video: Fight breaks out after boxing match at Shaikpet; 4 injured

Hyderabad: A fight broke out between two groups after a boxing match in Hyderabad’s Shaikpet on Thursday, July 17.

Four people were injured in the incident. The fight began between to competitors in the ring as one of them alleged that he had lost the fight due to biased refereeing. The argument between the two boxers snowballed into a fight between two groups.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows the two boxers abusing each other before breaking into a fight. Speaking to Siasat.com, Golconda sub inspector said, “The incident occurred at 5 pm in the evening. A case has been registered under sections 126(2), 118(1), 324 (4) , 351 (2) read with 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)”