Video: Fire breaks out at apartment in Secunderabad

A massive fire broke out in an apartment located in Bolarum in Secunderabad. Following the incident, the DRF team of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reached the spot and extinguished the flames.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

A fire broke out on the top floor of VB city apartments at Bolarum in #Secunderabad, no injuries reported.



Thousands of fire accidents recorded in Hyderabad since 2019

Since 2019, thousands of fire accidents have been recorded in Hyderabad. From 2019 until October 31, 2023, over six thousand fire accidents took place, resulting in 46 fatalities.

According to an RTI reply to activist Kareem Ansari by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, damages of over Rs 120 crore occurred due to these fire accidents in the city.

Over 1000 fire accidents in 2022

In 2022, 1377 fire accidents were reported in the city, causing damages worth over Rs 50 crore and claiming 20 lives.

In 2023 until October 31, 1092 fire accidents were reported in the city, resulting in six lives lost.