Video: Fire breaks out at factory in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a disposable plates and glasses manufacturing unit in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally on Sunday, February 23.

The incident occurred at 9:00 PM and lasted for 45 minutes. Two fire engines were deployed to douse the fire.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kukatpally police said, “The fire broke out at 9: 00 PM, and there are no casualties reported. The approximate property damage is worth Rs 5-10 lakh.”

The police said that a complaint is yet to be filed in this incident.

On February 21, a fire broke out at a timber depot in Hyderabad’s Karmanghat. The incident occurred at Manikanta Timber depot; the cause of the fire and damage caused to the depot is yet to be known.