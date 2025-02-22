Fire breaks out at timber depot in Hyderabad’s Karmanghat

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a timber depot in Hyderabad’s Karmanghat on Friday, February 21. The incident occurred at 11 pm in the night.

The incident occurred at Manikanta Timber depot; the cause of the fire and damage caused to the depot is yet to be known.

Three fire engines were deployed to douse the flames.

The timber depot proprietor indicated to the media that an electrical short circuit was the probable cause of the incident. “Today, we closed the shop at 8:00 pm after completing our daily work, which ends at 7:30 pm.

Further details are awaited.